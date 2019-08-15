83°
Latest Weather Blog
Mischievous raccoon gets stuck while burglarizing high school vending machine
DELTONA, FL - A furry burglar was caught red-handed stealing snacks from a school's vending machine this week.
Students at Pine Ridge High School in Florida apparently found a raccoon in their shared vending machine on Monday afternoon. Not knowing how to help, they called the proper authorities.
Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office were able to free the raccoon without incident.
"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the sheriff's office joked.
Check out the video to see the moment the bandit got his freedom.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC using fish to fight nasty algae at City Park Lake
-
Students living nearby not allowed to walk to Ascension's newly-opened primary school
-
Mischievous raccoon gets stuck while burglarizing high school vending machine
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. walks away from fiery plane crash in Tennessee
-
Task force to discuss Comite Diversion project, flood mitigation Thursday