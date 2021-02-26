Mild weekend ahead with a few showers

Into Tonight, Into Tomorrow:



This evening will stay dry. Clouds will begin to move in overnight with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Dense Fog is likely Saturday morning, especially east of Baton Rouge, where a Dense Fog Advisory will go into effect at Midnight - 9 AM Saturday.

The Weekend:



Saturday will be mainly dry. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s. Sunday, expect more in the way of cloud cover. The chance for an isolated shower or two will be slightly higher, around 20%. Overall, rain will not be big a concern for your weekend plans.



Looking Ahead:



A cold front will begin to track towards south Louisiana on Monday, but will take its time doing so. Therefore, widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms will be likely Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday night, the front will finally clear the region, leaving us with slightly cooler temperatures and drier conditions.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





