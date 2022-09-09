84°
Mike the Tiger, Shaq statues vandalized at LSU campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Just a day before what's expected to be one of the largest tailgates in Baton Rouge history, statues honoring Mike the Tiger and Shaquille O'Neal, as well as other locations around Tiger Stadium, were spray painted in a late-night act of vandalism.
An LSU spokesperson told WBRZ that the school is investigating who was responsible for the vandalism, which was discovered early Friday morning. A crew had cleaned the graffiti by 10 a.m that same morning.
LSU is set to take on Southern University on the football field for the first time ever Saturday evening, with Tiger and Jaguar fans expected to swarm LSU's campus all day.
This is a developing story.
