63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mighty Moms raising money for hungry children in Denham Springs at Halloween mahjong tournament

2 hours 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025 Oct 28, 2025 October 28, 2025 7:59 AM October 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Mighty Moms is raising money to help feed hungry kids in Denham Springs on Tuesday night. 

The Mighty Moms' Mahjong Mash starts at 6 p.m. at the Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs. The group encourages wearing costumes to come play mahjong, with any donation to the group reserving a seat at the event. 

The group will also be selling raffle tickets for prizes including a new set of mahjong tiles. 

Trending News

Mighty Moms has been raising money for hungry kids in Livingston Parish since 2010, feeding more than 1,100 kids weekly. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days