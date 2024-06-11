Middle schooler who drowned in Prairieville pond was unable to swim after canoe overturned

PRAIRIEVILLE - Officials said a middle schooler who drowned in a pond Monday afternoon was in a canoe with friends when it flipped over. He was unable to swim to safety.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old child went into the water in the Keystone Subdivision around 5:45 p.m.. He was in a canoe with friends when the boat overturned. He was the only one on board who did not know how to swim, and his friends were unable to save him, officials said.

The boy's body was recovered around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy was a student at Galvez Middle School, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.