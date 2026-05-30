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Mid City Live comedy event at Cary Saurage Community Arts Center benefits Baton Rouge arts groups

2 hours 17 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 9:59 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mayor President Sid Edwards took part in a comedy show in Baton Rouge tonight.

The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center hosted Mid City Live!, a show inspired by Saturday Night Live. Edwards joined several comedians for a night of skits, jokes and live music.

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Proceeds from the event benefit nonprofits like the 225 Theatre Collective and Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

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