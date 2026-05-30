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Mid City Live comedy event at Cary Saurage Community Arts Center benefits Baton Rouge arts groups
BATON ROUGE — Mayor President Sid Edwards took part in a comedy show in Baton Rouge tonight.
The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center hosted Mid City Live!, a show inspired by Saturday Night Live. Edwards joined several comedians for a night of skits, jokes and live music.
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Proceeds from the event benefit nonprofits like the 225 Theatre Collective and Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
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