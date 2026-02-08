61°
Mid City Gras rolls down North Boulevard in Baton Rouge

1 hour 45 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, February 08 2026 Feb 8, 2026 February 08, 2026 6:03 PM February 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mid City Gras rolled down North Boulevard in Baton Rouge on Sunday.

The annual Mardi Gras parade featured handmade throws, many of which show the iconic squirrel mascot. 

One crew in the parade featured several teachers, one of whom was giving out gifts made by her students. 

"I teach students at St. Tammany Parish schools with special needs, and they helped me make buttons with squirrels on them and we're going to try making some for school too," Allison Laird said. "It's great, it's something that we really had a lot of fun making together and it's just something very fun."

Mid City Gras is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to showcasing the diverse Baton Rouge community, with the Mardi Gras parade being enitrely volunteer run.

