Michael B. Jordan wins best actor for 'Sinners,' Louisiana-shot film collects 4 Oscars

The wait in Hollywood is over: The 98th Academy Awards saw ‘One Battle After Another’ win big with six awards, including best picture, director, supporting actor and casting.

‘Sinners’ followed with four awards, including best actor for leading man Michael B. Jordan. Jessie Buckley took home best actress for ‘Hamnet.’

Comedian Conan O’Brien returned for a second year to host the ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The winners

Best picture: ‘One Battle After Another’

Best actress: Jessie Buckley, ‘Hamnet’

Best actor: Michael B. Jordan, ‘Sinners’

Best director: Paul Thomas Anderson, ‘One Battle After Another’

Best supporting actor: Sean Penn, ‘One Battle After Another’

Best supporting actress: Amy Madigan, ‘Weapons’

Best original screenplay: Ryan Coogler, ‘Sinners’

Best adapted screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, ‘One Battle After Another’

Best animated feature: ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’

Best animated short: ‘The Girl Who Cried Pearls’

Best costume design: Kate Hawley, ‘Frankenstein’

Best production design: Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, ‘Frankenstein’

Best makeup and hairstyling: Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey, ‘Frankenstein’

Best casting: Cassandra Kulukundis, ‘One Battle After Another’

Best live action short (tie): ‘The Singers’ and ‘Two People Exchanging Saliva’

Best visual effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Best documentary short: ‘All the Empty Rooms’

Best documentary feature: ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’

Best original score: Ludwig Göransson, ‘Sinners’

Best sound: Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta, ‘F1'

Best film editing: Andy Jurgensen, ‘One Battle After Another’

Best cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ‘Sinners’