Miami scores late to beat Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinal

Courtesy: College Football Playoff

GLENDALE, Ariz. - No. 10 Miami scores a go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left to play to beat No. 6 Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl to advance to the CFP National Championship.

This game had seven lead changes and four in the final quarter.

Entering the fourth quarter, Ole Miss trailed by one point, but took the lead with a field goal about halfway through.

Miami would respond with a Malachi Toney touchdown for a 24-19 lead over the Rebels. Ole Miss answered right back when Trinidad Chambliss threw a touchdown pass to Dae'Quan Wright for a three-point lead.

With less than 30 seconds to play, Miami quarterback Carson Beck ran in the game-winning touchdown from three yards out.

Ole Miss' season comes to an end with a 13-2 record. Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running back's coach Kevin Smith will now return to Baton Rouge and coach full time at LSU.

Miami advances to the National Championship and will play the winner of No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Peach Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The National Championship is set for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fl.