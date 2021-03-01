Mexico expected to request US for some of its vaccine supply

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

As additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations make their way across the United States, the nation's neighbor to the south is likely to ask the US for a portion of its vaccine supply.

According to CNN, a Mexican government official has confirmed that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is expected to speak with President Joe Biden and request some of its doses.

The two leaders are scheduled to speak during a virtual bilateral meeting on Monday.

At the moment it is remains to be seen whether the requested share of vaccine supply will be in the form of a purchase agreement, donation, or loan.

The first step is to ask whether the United States is willing to cooperate, CNN reports by means of its source.

The news outlet goes on to say that Mexico has purchase agreements in place for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses with different vaccine makers around the world, the large majority of which have yet to be fulfilled.

Mexico has also purchased vaccine supplies from both Russia and China, but has yet to receive any vaccines directly from the US, its most important ally and largest trading partner.

Pfizer, an American company, has shipped vaccines to Mexico, but the doses were produced in European laboratories and have arrived in relatively limited supply.

As of Sunday evening, Mexico says it has administered just under 2.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, CNN reports.