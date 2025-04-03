84°
Metro Councilwoman hosting community event at MLK Community Center next Saturday

2 hours 14 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, April 03 2025 Apr 3, 2025 April 03, 2025 4:13 PM April 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris is hosting a Community Festival at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center next weekend.

The festival is being held at the Gus Young Avenue community center and aims to gather people together for a day of fun during the spring season.

Harris, who represents District 7, previously hosted an open-mic night at the MLK Community Center in February to celebrate Black History Month.

However, this event will have games, music, food and more.

The festival is Saturday April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

