Metro Council authorizes tax levy for LSU, Southern University economic development districts
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council voted to authorize two taxes for LSU and Southern University's economic development districts.
Both collect a 1% sales tax and a 1% occupancy tax, beginning on Oct. 1.
Initially, the vote on the collection was supposed to take place in August, but an oversight by the Metro Council led to a delay.
State lawmakers established economic development districts for the areas around LSU and Southern in 2023.
