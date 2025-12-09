46°
Metro Council approves proposed 2026 budget, districts to set aside money for departments
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved the 2026 proposed budget at its meeting Tuesday, which will result in cuts across multiple departments after Mayor-President Sid Edwards' Thrive EBR plan failed at the polls last month.
The budget was amended so that each council district will dedicate money to some of the departments facing cuts, although exact numbers are currently unavailable.
The public defender's office and the constable's office were among the departments fighting against budget cuts, with the constable saying cuts to their office would be antithetical to Edwards' claim that law enforcement faced no cuts.
