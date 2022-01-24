46°
Memorial service for Judge Christopher Dassau to be held Wednesday

1 hour 9 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, January 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Nick Perlin

The funeral for a Baton Rouge judge who died unexpectedly at his home last week has been set.

A visitation for 19th Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Dassau will be held Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport. His funeral will be Wednesday at noon at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

Police were called to Dassau's home for a wellness check Jan. 16. Officers found his body inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 37.

His cause of death is still unknown. 

