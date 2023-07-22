96°
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million

6 hours 22 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, July 22 2023 Jul 22, 2023 July 22, 2023 10:45 AM July 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mega Millions has upped the ante by another $100 million.

The lack of a jackpot winner in the lottery game’s latest drawing on Friday night sent the top prize soaring to an estimated $820 million.

The numbers drawn late Friday were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $720 million.

