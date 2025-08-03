Mayor Sid Edwards hosts Back-to-School Resource Drive at River Center

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards hosted his Back-to-School Resource Drive Sunday afternoon, offering students a place to get services they need to be first-day-of-school ready.

Students were able to get free haircuts and hairstyles, sports physicals, hygiene supplies and more.

Several organizations, clubs and other extra-curricular activities were at the drive for students to join.

The event was free and open to all Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish students.