Mayor Sid Edwards hosts Back-to-School Resource Drive at River Center
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards hosted his Back-to-School Resource Drive Sunday afternoon, offering students a place to get services they need to be first-day-of-school ready.
Students were able to get free haircuts and hairstyles, sports physicals, hygiene supplies and more.
Several organizations, clubs and other extra-curricular activities were at the drive for students to join.
The event was free and open to all Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish students.
