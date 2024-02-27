Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announces homeless shelter initiatives

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday announced new initiatives to target homelessness.

One shelter, through St. Vincent de Paul, will allow families to stay together throughout the day while parents try to get back on their feet. Often, shelters make clients leave during daylight hours.

The mayor also announced funding to a number of shelters.

From an Emergency Solutions Grant:

St Vincent De Paul, Bishop Ott: $125,342

St. Vincent De Paul, Sweet Dreams: $178,890

Youth Oasis: $97,339

Catholic Charities, Sanctuary for Life: $63,456

Catholic Charities, Joseph Homes: $50,007

Also, Mayor Broome proposes $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for operational expenses at the One Stop day shelter, operated by the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless. The proposal will be voted on at the Metropolitan Council on Wednesday.

Broome also announced potential rental assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS

1. Open Health Care Clinic’s HAART Program: $453,288

2. Volunteers of America: $419,755

3. Start Corporation: $300,000

4. Metro Health: $290,258

5. Brightside Clinic: $150,000

6. Division of Human Development & Services: $552,784

The mayor also approved $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for administrative costs in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This will allow the remaining $4.5 million in rental assistance to focus on homeless prevention, eviction diversion and stability for families at high risk of violence.