Mayor's office kicks off 2024 Summer of Hope for third straight year of initiative
BATON ROUGE - The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome launched the third year of the Summer of Hope initiative Friday.
The initiative will focus on gun violence reduction, increasing positive summer activities, and providing proactive interventions in Baton Rouge’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.
Individuals and organizations interested in participating in Summer of Hope 2024 are encouraged to email shhbr@brla.gov for more information.
Here are the upcoming events:
Friday, May 24:
Late Night Hype - A meet-and-greet for families and a kickoff to summer activities during the first hour.
Time: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Location: Gus Young Park
Sunday, May 26:
Pool Day at Liberty Lagoon - Free water activities and entertainment for families and youth, with a meet-and-greet during the first hour.
Hosted by Mayor’s Office, SHHBR, and BREC
Time: 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Location: Liberty Lagoon
