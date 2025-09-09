Mayor-President Sid Edwards names acting Chief Administrative Officer

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards announced an acting Chief Administrative Officer while the office searches for a permanent person to fill that role.

Dr. Christel Slaughter, the CEO of SSA Consultants in Baton Rouge, will serve in the role. Her firm is leading the search process for a new CAO.

According to a release from Edwards, Slaughter has directed major initiatives in Louisiana, including the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Green Light Plan, the Louisiana Emergency Response Network, and the state’s multibillion-dollar coastal protection and restoration efforts.