Mayor-President Sid Edwards' father died Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Emile Edwards, the father of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards, died Sunday. He was 84.
Sid Edwards shared the news on his social media pages Monday, saying, "Honoring the life of my dad, Emile Lobrano Edwards a true hero in every sense. Your legacy of strength and love lives on in us. My family and I appreciate all the prayers and support."
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
