Mayor-President's office set to open additional office Monday

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards says the new office in North Baton Rouge will give residents an easier way to express complaints or ideas. It will be located inside the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"Transportation is a problem. Access is a problem. Not to mention, them having a voice being a problem. In City Hall, we get calls to constituent services on say a pothole, or a light out or something's malfunctioning. But we do have people that walk up there to talk and say 'Hey, we need this', 'we need that'. This is going to give the people on this side of town a much better option," he said.

He also says they are looking into providing services that will help grow the office itself.

"We're looking at if permits can be issued out here. As far as expanding past that, perhaps. They may not be mayor satellite offices, but some services that make it easier for people who have businesses downtown," he said.

They also plan to bring more satellite offices to the city-parish. A location they are currently looking at for the next office is the McKinley Alumni Center.

"As we see fit to expand so we can provide services that are more commissary to people that are more transportation limited. Or not able to get downtown. We want to be able to offer those services in those markets," Chris Toombs said.

The office will be open Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The mayor-president's hours is still being determined, but there will be someone from the mayor's office there at all times.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the office will be Feb. 10 at 8 a.m.