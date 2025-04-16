75°
Mayor-president's office asking Baton Rouge residents for input in community development plan

Wednesday, April 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Mayor’s Office of Community Development is asking for feedback as it decides on the city's housing and community development plan for the next five years.

The 2025-2029 HUD Consolidated Plan will guide the investment of federal housing and community development funds to address local needs and priorities, Mayor-President Sid Edwards' office said.

"Public input is vital to ensure the Consolidated Plan reflects the true priorities of Baton Rouge residents," the office said.

The Community Needs Survey is open now and will remain open through May 16. The survey is available here.

