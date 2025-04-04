Mayor-President Edwards comes to agreement with St. George, does not involve incorporation date

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards announced an agreement with St. George that the mayor says will "provide stability" for St. George, according to a statement.

Edwards said the agreement is to be introduced at the upcoming April 9 Metro Council meeting and added that it will protect the City-Parish from liability from any work or services being organized within St. George. It also is supposed to allow for more accurate and stable budgeting across the parish.

Additionally, Edwards says this agreement does not explicitly address the official incorporation date of St. George, which is "expected to be handled in a later date of the process." However, he said the agreement "resolves many of the logistical issues related to shared services and responsibilities."

According to the agreement itself, which is attached to the Metro Council agenda, the claim of St. George's incorporation would require a notice, written responses from both parties including summaries of documents and each one's position, and within 10 days of those being delivered, the parties will meet at an agreed upon time and place to resolve the claim.

If the claim is unresolved after 30 days of the notice being delivered, the parties are to either appoint a mediator or "use the meditation period as a cooling off period." If the claim is not resolved within 60 days of the delivery of the notice, either St. George or Baton Rouge can pursue legal action in the 19th Judicial Court. The full document can seen here.