Mayor-President addresses violent crime at state of the city

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people gathered to hear Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome give her state of the city address Monday afternoon at the main library on Goodwood Boulevard.

One topic that everyone was waiting for, violent crime in the city.

“We must do something about gun violence, there are too many guns in the wrong hands," Broome said.

The Mayor-President shared her anger over the amount of crime in 2023, including a mass shooting that happened at a nightclub early Sunday morning.

"A senseless act of violence, and no senseless act of violence will go unchecked in the city of Baton Rouge."

Broome says she has a plan for those who are fed up and wants to keep the city safe and attractive to new people.

"This was a tragic, targeted event. We're gonna go after the people that did this and we're going to do everything we can to make this a safe community so everyone can thrive and prosper," she said.

Other topics discussed included business growth, improvements to infrastructure and solving homelessness.