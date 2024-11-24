Latest Weather Blog
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville Parish election results here
PLAQUEMINE — Independent candidates Dana Nereaux Alexander and Randel "Panco" Badeaux, Sr. are headed to a runoff after securing 33 percent of the votes for mayor of Rosedale.
John "JB" Barker (I) and Timothy L. "Timmy" Martinez (D) are also headed into a runoff for the mayor of Plaquemine.
Carroll Devillier, Rita Lynn Major, and Catrinia Hawkins Northern won seats on the Village of Rosedale Board of Aldermen.
In Grosse Tete, Bennett Breaux Sr., Barbara "Jeanie" David, and Clint Seneca were elected to the Board of Aldermen.
Iberville Parish voters approved a parish-wide amendment to limit the number of terms in office that Iberville Parish council members may serve.
The amendment also limits the term of the President of Iberville Parish to no more than two and one-half terms in three consecutive terms.
In Dist. 1 in the City of Plaquemine, "Lin" Rivet (D) and Brent Barbier (I) are headed for a runoff for selectman.
The selectman race for Dist. 2 of the City of Plaquemine is headed for a runoff between Michael Carlin Sr. (D) and Jasmine "Jazz" Carter (D).
Wanda Jones won selectman in Dist. 3 of the City of Plaquemine.
Natasha Johnson (D) won the selectman race for Dist. 6 of Plaquemine.
