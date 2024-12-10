75°
Mayor-elect Sid Edwards speaks to East Baton Rouge Parish Chamber of Commerce after election
BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President-elect Sid Edwards met with the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday to discuss his preparations for his policies ahead of his inauguration and first days in office.
Edwards spoke to the chamber at Café Américain on Jefferson Highway.
The head football coach at Istrouma High School, Edwards was elected in a run-off election on Saturday, winning 54% of the vote over incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
Edwards will be sworn in on Jan. 2.
