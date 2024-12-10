Latest Weather Blog
Surrounding city leaders reflect on Sid Edwards Mayor-President win
EAST BATON ROUGE—After Sid Edwards won 54 percent of the Mayor-President vote on election night, leaders from surrounding cities expressed their excitement about the next mayor-president.
Edwards is the first Republican elected mayor-president since 2000, and for a lot of folks the win was a surprise. Two days after the election, surrounding cities are making plans for the next phase of East Baton Rouge government.
St. George Transition District Chairman Andrew Murrell said when early voting numbers showed Edwards in the lead, he was surprised, but excitement kicked in. Murrell says the win is a matter of unifying St. George with the rest of East Baton Rouge.
"We're going to have a new voice who wants to move this parish forward - doesn't want to mire this parish in years of litigation and expense and that can only be positive," Murrell said.
Mayor of Zachary David McDavid, says during incumbent Sharon Weston Broome’s term, a lot of improvements have been made in his city, but there’s more work to be done.
“All of us are in this together, Baker, Zachary, Central,” McDavid said. “When I took office in January 2023, I met with Mayor-President Broome, and I explained the situation we have with our roads, and we've been working on that. We've looked at Rollins Road, which is under the MoveBR plan.”
Leaders say they hope to work closely with Edwards during his transition into office.
Trending News
WBRZ reached out to the mayor of Baker, but he was not able to comment by the time this report aired.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
-
Surrounding city leaders reflect on Sid Edwards Mayor-President win
-
Judge won't force BESE to add Impact Charter School contract renewal to...
-
Iberville Parish President supports Gov. Landry's tax plan to borrow money from...
-
Former Central officer arrested for payroll fraud now accused of defrauding $24k...
Sports Video
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL