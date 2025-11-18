Latest Weather Blog
Mayor Edwards' Chief Efficiency Officer, members of communications team laid off Monday
BATON ROUGE - The Chief Efficiency Officer for the City-Parish, the Operations Director of a newly-opened mayor's satellite office and members of Mayor Edwards' communications team were part of the first layoffs for City-Parish employees.
The mayor announced the layoffs on Monday after voters rejected his Thrive EBR initiative, which aimed to redirect funds from the Library, Council on Aging, and Mosquito Abatement to the City-Parish's general fund due to a budget crisis.
The layoffs on Monday will be the first four out of an estimated 420 government positions, excluding police officers and firefighters.
According to City-Parish records, the Chief Efficiency Officer's salary was $156K, the Communications Director's salary was $97K, and the two other positions paid $63K annually.
Department heads have been notified that there will be a 12% reduction in positions. The next round of layoffs is set to begin Jan. 1, 2026.
