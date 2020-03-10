69°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor cancels all events in New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS - The mayor of New Orleans say all events in the city are canceled this weekend.
The decision came just hours after the Department of Health announced two additional coronavirus cases in Orleans Parish. All three of Louisiana's presumptive positive cases of the virus are reported in that parish.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the cases do not appear to connected, prompting them to exercise extra caution.
Events affected by the decision include Wednesday’s at the Square, The Downtown Irish St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Irish Channel parade and the Super Sunday Mardi Gras Indian event.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Last-minute cancellation may cut 104-year-old Julia Hawkins' competitive running career short
-
Tech repair shop experiencing supply issue due to coronavirus
-
Baton Rouge hospitals readying for possible coronavirus cases
-
Tuesday's Health Report
-
Officials: Jazz Fest organizers having conference call Tuesday, cancellation unlikely
Sports Video
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop
-
Ed Orgeron issues personal challenge ahead of Spring Football
-
Southeastern Beats Stony Brook for Series Win