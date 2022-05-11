Mayfair parents outraged after teacher receive "reassignment" notice

BATON ROUGE - Parents were outraged after a decision to re-assign 10 teachers at Mayfair Laboratory School with a notice saying to sign up for an upcoming job fair.

After some backlash for making the decision without parent or school board approval, the decision was reversed.

“This blindsided everybody. How can this decision be made by one or just a few people?” parent Marcy Whitney asked.

WBRZ reached out to East Baton Rouge Parish; they said the notice was a mistake and the decision to re-assign those teachers has since been reversed.

Parents are still upset the decision was made without any prior knowledge.



“No, the board did not vote. This particular board member is 100 percent in agreement with the parents,” Dawn Chanet, the vice president of the school board, said.

“Something has to be done here to prevent this from happening in the future,” Whitney said.

The dozens of parents who physically came to the meeting were joined by 30 more people who joined in via zoom, all ready to fight for their kids and their kids' education.

It's unclear who made the decision to re-assign the teachers in the first place.