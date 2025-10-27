Mass mobilization takes place at the capitol for maintaining the current congressional map

BATON ROUGE - A large demonstration took place at the State Capitol on Monday during the Legislature's special session to urge lawmakers to maintain the current congressional map.

The demonstration is due to concerns that lawmakers could potentially change the current map, which has two majority black districts following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The special session on Monday didn't address the maps, but it did push back some election dates next year that would give lawmakers more time to redraw the maps.

It is not currently known when the Supreme Court will decide on Louisiana's congressional districts.