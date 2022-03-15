Masked burglars use key to get inside apartment, steal cash and guns while stabbing victim

CENTRAL - A person was stabbed in the leg during a violent break-in at an apartment complex off Hooper Road late Monday.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Tanglewood apartments where masked burglars used a key to a unit to walk in and attack people inside. While in the apartment, the burglars stole cash, an AR 15, a Taurus 9mm and a cell phone.

Someone at the apartment was stabbed in the leg, deputies said.

As the burglars were leaving, they stole a vehicle of a person tied to a relative of someone who lived at the apartment and later abandoned it.