Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to Host First Barbershop Bash Screening Event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday, August 24th, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host its inaugural “Barbershop Bash” event.

Barbershop Bash will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Webb’s Barber Shop on 401 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.

The free event will provide the community with resources on prevention and early detection as well as screenings for prostate and colorectal cancer. There will also be free food, music and fun activities for children.

While appointments are encouraged, walk-in screenings are available. To make an appointment, call (225) 425-8034 or visit marybird.org/get-screened.

Mary Bird Perkins is hosting the Barbershop Bash to raise awareness of the dangers of prostate cancer and colorectal cancer and highlight the importance of getting screened, especially among African American men. Barber shop owners are often seen as trusted messengers in their communities, with their barber shops serving as open discussion forums where men can discuss life and challenges, including health-related issues, among their peers. For Mary Bird Perkins, it’s about reaching men where they are.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, making it one of the most common cancer diagnoses for men. Colorectal cancer is also one of the most common cancers in both men and women, but has a survival rate of 91% if detected early.

“We are so proud to host this important event in partnership with Webb’s Barbershop, which has been a fixture in Baton Rouge for decades,” said Renea Duffin, vice president, cancer support and outreach, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of these life-saving cancer screenings. We know that early detection is incredibly important when it comes to treating cancer and improving health outcomes. This event could literally save your life.”

This event is offered at no cost to the community thanks to the generous support of the United Health Foundation. In 2023, the Foundation announced a three-year grant partnership with the Cancer Center to help increase access to prostate and colorectal cancer education, screening and support for historically underserved populations across Louisiana.

Other partners for this event include the Louisiana Department of Health, CareSouth and Alpha Phi Alpha.

For more information about this event or to learn more about other upcoming Barbershop Bash events, visit marybird.org/barbershopbash.