Marsh fires in Lafourche Parish cause road closures, school cancellations
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Portions of roads and schools in Lafourche Parish will be closed Thursday morning due to low visibility caused by smoke from marsh fires.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's office announced these closures:
UPDATE: US 90 westbound now closed at LA 308 and LA 182 now closed at Nocko’s.
ROAD CLOSURES: portions of US Hwy 90 and LA Hwy 182 are closed due to smoke from marsh fires.
US Hwy 90 Closure: between LA Hwy 316 (Bayou Blue Road) and LA Hwy 182 (Houma/Raceland - Exit 210).
The Lafourche Parish School District announced these school closures due to road closures in the Raceland area:
- Raceland Lower Elementary
- Raceland Upper Elementary
- Raceland Middle
- Bayou Blue Upper Elementary
- Bayou Blue Middle
- Central Lafourche High School.
Most have no visibility issues, but smoke from marsh fires closer to Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. Mary parishes is lowering visibility to near zero in some spots. Be careful if driving down that direction! #LAwx pic.twitter.com/rBaddmb0Tv— Malcolm Byron (@mbyronwx) December 7, 2023
