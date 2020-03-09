Married couple steals over $1000 worth of beer

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A married couple is behind bars for allegedly stealing over $1000 worth of beer in six days.

Ashley Forbes, 32, and her husband Mathew Forbes, 35, were caught on camera stealing from the Target stores located on Millerville Rd and Siegen Lane.

Between Feb. 24-29 the couple committed six thefts between the two stores.

On March 8th, Ashley Forbes was also caught returning items she did not pay for at a Cortana Wal-Mart, after previously being banned from three other Wal-Mart stores in East Baton Rouge Parish.

When deputies searched her purse, they found a needle and Alprazolam, a prescription pill associated with Xanax.

On the same day, Mathew Forbes was caught by a Wal-Mart employee while he was trying to walk out of the store with a drill in his pants. He is banned from four other Wal-Mart stores in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Mathew was charged with two counts of theft and one count of entry on or remaining in places/land after being forbidden.

Ashley was charged with four counts of theft, one count of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of schedule 4 drugs and one count of entry on or remaining in places/land after being forbidden.

They are currently being held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.