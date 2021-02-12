Mardi Gras weekend kicks off with cold, rainy weather in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The cold weather and rain that swept through the capital area overnight seem intent on making it their home for the next few days.

Stormy conditions on Thursday (Feb. 11) led to flooding in East Felicina, which saw about nine inches of rain. Baton Rouge did not experience extensive flooding, but areas near the Mall of Louisiana sustained nearly eight inches of water during Thursday's downpour.

On Friday (Feb. 12) morning, Entergy is reporting close to 500 outages across the state, which is not a significantly high number following a storm.

So, for Baton Rouge residents, Mardi Gras weekend kicks off with very cold and wet weather conditions. As this is the case, motorists are advised to use caution while driving on slick roads.

WBRZ’s Weather Team will keep an eye on weather conditions and can be followed on Facebook and Twitter for frequent updates.