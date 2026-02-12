66°
Mardi Gras parade held for patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Krewe of Comogo and Krewe of Artemis, along with area first responders, took part in the annual parade for patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
The kids also received gift bags filled with beads and other throws assembled by the groups.
