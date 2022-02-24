Mardi Gras Climatology - New Orleans

Temperatures are forecast to be just below average for next 5 days leading up to Fat Tuesday. This is will be comfortable weather for all the parades and events.



From February 24 - March 1 average high temperatures are between 68 and 69 degrees, with average low temperatures of 51 and 52 degrees.



The coldest Mardi Gras on record was set just last year with a high temperature of 33 degrees in New Orleans. The cold probably would have kept most inside anyways, had there been an actual Mardi Gras in 2021.



The warmest temperature was recorded on February 20, 1917 and February 9, 1932 of 83 degrees. Only 7 out of the last 147 Mardi Gras Days had temperatures of 80 degrees or higher.



Rain has fallen on many parades as well, in fact, 47 out of 147 Mardi Gras Days (from 1874-2021) have received measurable rainfall. The wettest Mardi Gras was 2.12 inches of rainfall on March 1, 1927.