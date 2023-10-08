58°
Man with Alzheimer's reported missing found dead in canal
BATON ROUGE - A 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's who was reported missing last weekend was found dead in a canal this weekend, according to sources.
Joseph Kinchen, 74, was reported missing by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on October 1, and was last seen at a business in the 9300 block of Cortana Place on Saturday, Sept. 30, shortly after 10 a.m.. His cause of death is currently unknown.
No foul play is suspected at this moment.
