Man with Alzheimer's reported missing found dead in canal

2 hours 5 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, October 08 2023 Oct 8, 2023 October 08, 2023 8:49 PM October 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 74-year-old man with Alzheimer's who was reported missing last weekend was found dead in a canal this weekend, according to sources.

Joseph Kinchen, 74, was reported missing by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on October 1, and was last seen at a business in the 9300 block of Cortana Place on Saturday, Sept. 30, shortly after 10 a.m.. His cause of death is currently unknown.

No foul play is suspected at this moment.

