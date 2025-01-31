Man with 3 prior DWI offenses arrested after crash left passenger in his vehicle dead

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man with three prior DWI offenses after he crashed his vehicle on Hoo Shoo Too Road and left his passenger dead.

The crash happened on Jan. 19 on Hoo Shoo Too near the intersection of Savannah Jane Lane. Blake Haydel, 41, was driving when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and continued in the ditch until it crashed into a tree, overturning it and trapping both him and his passenger inside.

The two were taken to a hospital after being extracted, but the passenger died from her injuries.

Haydel was arrested and booked into the parish prison Thursday for reckless operation, vehicular homicide and fourth offense DWI.