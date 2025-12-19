Man who survived crime wave last week has now died, police reveal

BATON ROUGE - A person shot in one of several violent altercations that rolled through the city over a 24-hour period last week has died.

Clayton Wheeler, 28, died a few days after being shot on Sherwood Street near N. Foster Drive, police said Tuesday. The shooting happened Thursday, November 15. Wheeler died Sunday.

Tiwan Snowden, 26, was previously booked into jail related to the shooting and charges were upgraded to reflect that Wheeler, the victim, died. Snowden is now charged with murder, police said.

According to arrest records, Snowden admitted to shooting Wheeler multiple times and attempting to move the wounded man from the scene. He also admitted to giving the gun to another person in order to dispose of it.

Police said the motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

Wheeler's death came amid a series of unrelated shootings across Baton Rouge. Frustrated police responded with a news conference and have changed police officers' schedules and assignments to add more officers on the streets.