Man who allegedly set couch on fire inside Baton Rouge home arrested for arson

1 hour 20 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, July 13 2025 Jul 13, 2025 July 13, 2025 5:16 PM July 13, 2025 in News
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly set a couch on fire inside of a Baton Rouge home was taken into custody early Sunday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire along Webster Drive around 2 a.m. Firefighters said they found smoke coming from the living room and crews were able to quickly get the flames under control. 

A witness told investigators that she came in her living room to see the couch on fire and 45-year-old Ronald Wicks standing nearby. 

Wicks was detained by police and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson. 

