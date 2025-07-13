Man who allegedly set couch on fire inside Baton Rouge home arrested for arson

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly set a couch on fire inside of a Baton Rouge home was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire along Webster Drive around 2 a.m. Firefighters said they found smoke coming from the living room and crews were able to quickly get the flames under control.

A witness told investigators that she came in her living room to see the couch on fire and 45-year-old Ronald Wicks standing nearby.

Wicks was detained by police and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson.