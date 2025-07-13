84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man who allegedly set couch on fire inside Baton Rouge home arrested for arson
BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly set a couch on fire inside of a Baton Rouge home was taken into custody early Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire along Webster Drive around 2 a.m. Firefighters said they found smoke coming from the living room and crews were able to quickly get the flames under control.
A witness told investigators that she came in her living room to see the couch on fire and 45-year-old Ronald Wicks standing nearby.
Trending News
Wicks was detained by police and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Upstage Theatre celebrates 23 years in Baton Rouge
-
Memorial, celebration of life held Saturday in St. Gabriel for police captain...
-
LDWF investigating late night boating accident that left a woman dead
-
Deputies investigating multiple carjackings and break-ins in Tangipahoa Parish
-
Search efforts underway for 71-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in a...