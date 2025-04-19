Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted on multiple warrants, including assault of officer, arrested after pursuit in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - A man with several warrants out for his arrest, including one for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a law enforcement officer, was arrested after a pursuit stemming from a narcotics investigation, Tangipahoa deputies said Saturday.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Kedrick Carlson was the focus of an investigation prior to being spotted by a deputy in the Ponchatoula area on Thursday. Deputies said they tried to conduct a traffic stop but Carlson led them on a pursuit in a truck that was towing an eight-foot trailer containing a riding lawn mower.
Deputies said pursuit ended when Carlson abandoned his vehicle in Chappapeela Park and deputies quickly arrested him. Several pill bottles were in Carlson's possession and a gun Carlson threw out of his truck was located, TPSO said.
At the time of his arrest, Carlson had three outstanding warrants; one for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer, one for distribution of heroin and one from the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole.
On Thursday, he was booked by TPSO on the following charges: possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer.
