56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man wanted for stealing from a Zachary convenience store, police say

6 hours 34 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 5:32 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

ZACHARY — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a convenience store in Zachary.

Officers said the suspect stole merchandise from and fled the scene. He is pictured wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants. 

Trending News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days