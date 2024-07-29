83°
Man wanted for misappropriation of funds from Ponchatoula cemetery arrested after manhunt

2 hours 42 minutes ago Monday, July 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ALBANY - A man wanted in Tangipahoa Parish for outstanding burglary and forgery warrants was found hiding under a tarp Monday at the end of a multi-agency manhunt. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Albany Police Department got a tip that Christopher Wittie was spotted at a home along Julia Street on Monday. When Wittie saw officers, he started running. 

Albany, Springfield and Killian police officers worked with Livingston Parish deputies and K9 units to locate and apprehend Wittie, who was hiding under a tarp one street over. 

Wittie was wanted by the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole for multiple outstanding felony warrants including burglary and forgery. Tangipahoa Parish deputies said Wittie and his mother schemed to defraud the Sand Hill Cemetery in Ponchatoula out of more than $2,200. 

Wittie's mother was arrested Thursday, July 29. He was booked into the Livingston Parish jail. 

