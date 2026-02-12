Latest Weather Blog
Man tied to previous arsons arrested after allegedly paying someone to light woman's car on fire
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire investigators said they arrested a man who they believe may have paid another person to light a car on fire.
According to BRFD, crews responded to a vehicle that caught fire on Feb. 3 around 2:51 a.m. After speaking to the owner of the car, investigators determined the fire was arson.
Investigators said that they obtained footage showing a man exiting a nearby car, approaching a woman's car and breaking a window before setting it on fire.
Deputies said Taddius Cole, 49, was identified as a suspect connected to this fire, as well as his involvement in previous fire-related incidents. Cole was likely not the person seen in the video, BRFD said.
Two incidents involving the woman's car in 2023 and 2024 were eventually ruled arson, fire investigators said.
An affidavit says that the car's owner told authorities that Cole had previously set fire to another woman's car when he was upset at her in 2018.
Investigators believe that Cole paid someone to light the woman's car on fire.
Trending News
Baker Police were asked to assist in the investigation, and Cole was arrested on criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated arson charges on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal authorities announce an end to the immigration crackdown in Minnesota
-
2une In Previews: Zachary let's the good times roll with inaugural Mardi...
-
BRPD investigating shooting after 1 person found dead at apartment complex off...
-
BRPD officers looking for two who robbed convenience store at gunpoint
-
Louisiana woman to lead new season of viral series '50 Dates 50...
Sports Video
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Despite tough season, LSU football sends large number of players to NFL...
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...