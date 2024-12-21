39°
Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting on North 36th Street

Saturday, December 21 2024 7:57 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on North 36th Street near Zion Street, Baton Rouge Police said Saturday.

The man was shot around 7 p.m. and was taken to the hospital. Police and EMS responded to the scene. 

Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that there is no motive or suspect available at this time and that the shooting is under investigation.

