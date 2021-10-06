Man struck by vehicle, killed while lying in road near New Orleans high school

NEW ORLEANS — A man in New Orleans lost his life Wednesday morning when he was lying in a St. Bernard area roadway and a passing vehicle hit him, according to WWL-TV.

The tragic collision occurred around 4:30 a.m., at the intersection of Cadillac and Senate Streets, near McDonogh 35 High School.

New Orleans Police confirmed that the man was reportedly lying in the road when he was struck.

At this time it remains unknown why he was in the road, and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

NOPD says the driver waited at the scene of the crash to answer questions and is not facing charges.

This article will be updated should additional information related to the crash become available.