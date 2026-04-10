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Man sought in Gonzales battery investigation, police say

1 hour 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 6:40 AM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Police are searching for a man accused of battery in Gonzales. 

Glen Coleman, 49, is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on April 5, where he allegedly attacked someone and left the scene.

He is wanted on simple battery and domestic abuse battery charges. 

"If you see Coleman, do not attempt to approach. Contact law enforcement immediately," Gonzales Police said.

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