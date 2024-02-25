57°
Man shot to death in parking lot of Florida Boulevard shopping plaza, several people in custody
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza on Florida Boulevard.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Florida East Plaza, between Marque Ann and South Tamari drives.
Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said witnesses saw several people arguing in the parking lot before a man was shot. Chief Morse said several people were in police custody.
No more information was immediately available.
