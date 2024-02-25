57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death in parking lot of Florida Boulevard shopping plaza, several people in custody

5 hours 16 minutes 51 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2024 Feb 25, 2024 February 25, 2024 6:21 PM February 25, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a small shopping plaza on Florida Boulevard. 

Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Florida East Plaza, between Marque Ann and South Tamari drives.

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said witnesses saw several people arguing in the parking lot before a man was shot. Chief Morse said several people were in police custody. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days